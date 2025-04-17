As a resident of Ugborough I have no more enthusiasm for Plymouth City Council’s proposal to take over the administration of thirteen Parishes in the South Hams as I do for a Combined Authority for Devon & Cornwall. There are no obvious benefits for the efficient provision of services. A case can be made for the inclusion of Saltash and Torpoint within the City boundary, however they lie on the Cornwall side of the County boundary. Sherford & Woolwell adjoin the City boundary, and having been developed to meet national house building targets to accommodate immigration, I can understand if these communities feel it is preferable to merge with the City administration. I suggest the remainder of South Hams Parishes appear to have been included only to satisfy the Government’s rather arbitrary Unitary population targets for economies of scale? The issues in rural areas compared with cities are very different. Both require administration by people who understand the challenges and community. Their interests are at times in conflict.