Reform's record doesn’t add up
Let’s get this straight. Reform UK claims to stand for the working man while accusing Labour of backing elites. They say they’ll ‘fix things’ where others have failed.
But if that’s true, why did Labour introduce the Employment Rights Bill - legislation that protects workers from unfair dismissal, sexual harassment, exploitative zero-hours contracts, and fire-and-rehire tactics? It also strengthens sick pay, redundancy rights, and access to flexible working. That’s backing workers, not elites.
So why did Reform vote against it? Why do they defend the very practices that exploit people? If Nigel Farage truly stood for working people, wouldn’t he support their rights?
As for ‘fixing things,’ Farage calls for a DOGE-style review of every UK council. But DOGE in the US slashed public service jobs and tried to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau - an agency that protects people from financial fraud. That’s not reform, it’s wrecking.
Meanwhile, Labour has reduced NHS waiting lists for five consecutive months - during winter, no less. Reform’s answer? A private healthcare model like France or the US. That’s not fixing; that’s selling off.
Let’s not fall for Farage’s bluster. He misleads and manipulates. The same people who promised us a glorious Brexit now offer round two - with the same chaos and lies. If voters back Reform in May, we’ll only have ourselves to blame for the consequences.
Peter Scott
Via Email
The new elite’s party
Tired of those boring, old political parties? Need a change? Why not try the new kid on the block - Reform UK? Particularly if you send your kids to private schools as Reform will give you a tax break on the fees. Good for your kids, but not too good for the kids from poorer families who are paying for your tax break. Got private health insurance?
Well vote Reform, because they'll give you another tax break. Yes, your tax break is being paid for by those who can't afford health insurance but really, who cares? As well, with your health insurance you'll be able to jump the queue in the new 'insurance-based' privatised NHS that Reform want.
Pity that those who can't afford it will wait for ever, but once again, who cares? Like the delicate taste of chlorinated chicken? Well vote Reform, because Farage is desperate to please his hero Donald Trump, and let in chlorinated chicken and hormone injected beef from America, even if it's been banned over here for health reasons. It's really great to have the new kid on the block - isn't it?
Yours faithfully,
Mike Baldwin
Via Email
Local news, national truths
A provincial newspaper records local events. The Totnes Times does a good job of that. Long may it flourish. But reading a local newspaper can reveal national issues.
In the April 10 edition, we find that two Devonport based Royal Navy ships are off to Brazil. Denuding this country of its capacity to launch amphibious operations and undermining the defence of the realm.
But Devon council has money to provide ‘welcome packs’ for ‘asylum seekers’. Perhaps we should have sold the RN ships to the people smugglers?
All while Devon’s top executive is pocketing a cool £200,000 a year (perhaps she could pay for the ‘welcome packs’), and several of her minions are trousering over £150,000. Bureaucrats often earn more than entrepreneurs in today’s UK.
The local constabulary can remind us of the main reasons for road crashes (all obvious to anyone with a brain cell), but, it seems, can’t solve more than 5% of surging residential burglaries.
Knife crime is increasing here, but no details of knifeman Mareez Bachu, given an indefinite sentence for attempted murder in Plymouth. Any previous, any details of his status in this country? The court didn’t think this was relevant for us plebs.
An upcoming talk at Follaton House will tell us why it’s necessary to lose 20% of our farmland for new homes (part of the welcome for those ‘asylum seekers’?) and ‘decarbonising’. Goodbye England’s ‘green and pleasant land’!
But on the letters page, we find readers dismissing Trump and the perpetual non-issue of proportional voting systems. Oh, and a long encomium/prose poem lauding the ‘Palestinian’ struggle and our local MP (half written with the caps lock on). From someone, I recall, who was once a councillor in Kingsbridge for Voaden’s party. But is too shy to mention it.
What strange days we live in!
T. Denman
Totnes
Let Devon decide for Devon
The Government announcement that they are reforming Local Government and devolving more powers was not based on a customer satisfaction survey or public consultation, but kicked off with an invitation to Council Leaders for Devon, Torbay and Plymouth to provide their initial proposals for reform….within three months!
Devon has two Unitary Councils in Plymouth & Torbay, and the two tier system of Government operated in the remainder of Devon with service provision split between the County Council and eight District Councils.
Would it not be more logical to look at the services provided, the existing infrastructure and technology, and decide upon the most efficient geographies to cost effectively and efficiently deliver the service in question to the community?
Approximately 88% of Devon County Council’s Net Revenue budget in 2025/26 is earmarked for Children’s and Adult Social Care. One objective of Adult Care is to support people to live at home for as long as they wish and are able.
The NHS and County Council sometimes blame each other for bed blocking (the slower than optimum release of patients from hospital after treatment) and the organisation of these services might benefit from closer coordination by aligning their structures around the four hospitals at Exeter, Bideford, Plymouth and Torbay. I appreciate cross County border services will muddy this water slightly. Health care requires knowledge of medicine and social care needs an abundance of compassion and TLC, so the administration should remain separate.
Planning is a service that benefits from decision makers knowing their geographical area, its demographics and infrastructure. It is widely reported that the Labour Government are, through the Planning & Infrastructure Bill, removing local democracy from all but major planning decisions. In recent years elected Councillors have in some Districts become the main or only effective way to input into and monitor progress of your planning application. This proposal would deny communities their opportunity to have representation in the process of planning decisions that have a significant impact on their lives.
The internet has probably made service delivery in other areas possible on a Countywide scale. We will still need offices and depots at strategic points around the County if we are not to be entirely dependent upon procured services.
Having been brought up in Devon I have enjoyed the good humoured rivalry between Devonians and friends from Cornwall. We both enjoy cream teas, but will not ever agree whether the cream or jam go on first. The Government proposal is a Mayoral Authority covering both Counties. Good luck with that!
As a resident of Ugborough I have no more enthusiasm for Plymouth City Council’s proposal to take over the administration of thirteen Parishes in the South Hams as I do for a Combined Authority for Devon & Cornwall. There are no obvious benefits for the efficient provision of services. A case can be made for the inclusion of Saltash and Torpoint within the City boundary, however they lie on the Cornwall side of the County boundary. Sherford & Woolwell adjoin the City boundary, and having been developed to meet national house building targets to accommodate immigration, I can understand if these communities feel it is preferable to merge with the City administration. I suggest the remainder of South Hams Parishes appear to have been included only to satisfy the Government’s rather arbitrary Unitary population targets for economies of scale? The issues in rural areas compared with cities are very different. Both require administration by people who understand the challenges and community. Their interests are at times in conflict.
My conclusion is that Devon will be better served by a Unitary Devon County Authority reabsorbing both Torbay and Plymouth. Service provision will be designed around geography, resource and infrastructure. Regional Offices to be established in Cities and Market Towns that retain Local Democracy and accountability with elected planning committees.
Kind regards
Richard Hosking