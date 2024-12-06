Labour’s vision for Britain contrasts Tory failures
Yet again Sir Keir Starmer leads the way in continuing to fulfil the manifesto commitments that he was elected upon.
The news that there will now be 13,000 more police is most welcome in a Britain left broken by Tory austerity over 14 years.
The new proposals to get Britain working is welcome too. When I worked on a Conservative campaign team when David Cameron was Tory leader in 2010 his Central pledge was to invest in British workers yet after Brexit the Conservative Party handed out visa after visa to foreign nationals so as to not just undermine the Central pledge but to break it completely whilst at the same time claiming to be tough on immigration despite having the most open border policies in decades.
And then we come to the health service. I remember David Cameron saying it was safe in Tory hands.
Well it was so safe that waiting lists rocketed, the health Secretary would not even negotiate with doctors, and, when there was recently legislation on changes in parliament recently, there was barely a Tory in sight.
Unlike the Tories who ran down Britain, Sir Keir Starmer is making our country respected on the world stage again and on the home front, Sir Keir Starmer is making Britain great again.
Yours
Geoffrey Brooking
Via Email
Arts centre, not a sports centre
Ho ho! Is it April Fools Day?
Does Ian Downing seriously think that a climbing wall at the Flavel is a good idea? Where would it be located, where are the changing rooms, where are the qualified staff to supervise? And of course, the Flavel is an Arts Centre, not a sports centre, nor a community centre, both of which are already present in Dartmouth.
I have supported the Flavel since it was just an idea, but if the trustees want my continued support they must concentrate on providing a venue for the Arts in Dartmouth and not on spending a substantial part of their available funds on ill considered projects such as this.
Nicolette Coward
Dartmouth
Should assisted dying be decided by the people?
After hours of discussion and thousands of words in Parliament - notably compassion, understanding, freedom of choice, voluntary etc., I note the omission of the most important word - God. That probably reflects the sort of society we have become.
It really is a question of life or death, the most important decision MPs will have to make in their whole career.
Yet I well remember the importance attached to a nation-wide debate some years ago, so much so that the whole country was afforded a vote on the outcome.
So to the government I say we should all have the opportunity to register our vote for or against assisted dying.
EU membership might be important but not as much as life - or death !Yours Sincerely
A G Waring
Kingsbridge
Call for healthier food options on NHS premises
In the Totnes Times (November 21), Professor Simon Kenny NHS England's national clinical director for children and young people rather stated the obvious with his views that obesity can have a major impact on a child's life, but the NHS alone cannot solve the problem.
It is true the NHS alone cannot solve this issue, but shouldn't it lead by example and ensure the food and drink sold on hospital premises and the food served to patients does not contribute to the problem professor Kenny refers to?
John Grocock
Totnes