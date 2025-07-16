South Devon MP Caroline Voaden has backed her party’s newly unveiled plan to halve household energy bills by 2035, while sharply criticising Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch for peddling “ludicrous” myths about renewable energy.
The Liberal Democrat proposal, launched by party leader Ed Davey this week, aims to cut average annual energy bills from £1,720 today to around £850 within a decade.
The plan’s central aim is to break the link between gas prices and electricity prices, which currently sees the cost of electricity set by gas prices 97% of the time - even though about half of the UK’s electricity already comes from cheaper renewable sources. The party argues that this system prevents consumers from benefiting fully from low-cost renewables.
Under the proposals, older renewable energy projects would be shifted from expensive Renewable Obligation Certificates to cheaper Contracts for Difference, which were introduced by the Liberal Democrats during their time in government. Experts estimate this move alone could save a typical household around £200 a year.
Further savings would come from additional investment in clean, low-cost renewables (estimated at £250 per year), and the introduction of a ten-year emergency home upgrade programme to improve insulation and heating efficiency - cutting bills by a further £180. A final £240 saving could be achieved through wider reforms, including promoting smarter energy use via new technologies, improving energy trading with the EU, and extending Contracts for Difference to 25 years.
Ms Voaden and the Liberal Democrats are calling for these measures to be accelerated, arguing that households and businesses should feel the benefits of lower-cost renewable energy sooner.
A key focus of the announcement is addressing what the party sees as misinformation surrounding renewable power. Caroline Voaden and fellow Liberal Democrats have criticised Conservative Cabinet Minister Kemi Badenoch and Reform UK’s Nigel Farage, accusing them of promoting “ludicrous” myths about renewable energy and supporting policies that would continue the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels.
Liberal Democrat MP for South Devon, Caroline Voaden, said: “The cost-of-living crisis has been dragging on for nearly four years now, with families being clobbered by bills that feel as though they are always rising. Nowhere is this truer than in energy. Rather than following the tired ideas of ludicrous myths peddled by Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch, who want to tie the UK to expensive fossil fuels, a new approach is needed.
“The Liberal Democrats have a plan that could halve the cost of energy bills for a regular household. It's way past time renewables were priced the same as gas. And by breaking the link between gas prices and energy costs, people will be able to enjoy the true benefits of cheap, clean, renewable power.”
The proposals set out by the Liberal Democrats mark a clear policy contrast with other parties on energy strategy. While critics may challenge the feasibility of the projected savings, the party maintains that structural reform and accelerated investment in renewables are essential to delivering long-term affordability and energy security.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.