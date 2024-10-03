Seasonal Lifeguard Supervisor Luke Lane-Prokopiou said: “This incident could have ended very differently. We are incredibly proud of our team for their hard work and courage during this situation. Noah and Matt have worked hard for months, alongside the rest of the team, to train and qualify on the RWC. Their professionalism in dealing with this incident was clear. The skill and strength displayed by Matt in swimming to the casualty and getting him to safety were outstanding, especially given the tough conditions the lifeguards faced.