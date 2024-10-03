RNLI lifeguards at Sedgewell Cove and Bantham beaches were alerted by Falmouth Coastguard following reports of someone in the water at Bigbury, the beach between Bantham and Sedgewell Cove.
RNLI lifeguards from Bantham launched their Rescue Water Craft (RWC), with Senior Lifeguard Noah Hindley at the helm and Senior Lifeguard Matt Pyman as crew. They were assisted by two Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopters, Bigbury and Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Teams, and Salcombe RNLI's All-Weather Lifeboat, which was also tasked to the scene.
The lifeguards battled through eight-to-ten-foot waves in extremely difficult conditions amid a Met Office yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain.
With assistance from two bystanders who had initially dialled 999, the lifeguards located the casualty in a cove by the cliffs. However, the challenging conditions prevented them from reaching the casualty using the RWC. With the tide coming in, it was decided that Matt would take a rescue tube and swim to him.
On arrival, Matt found the casualty wet and cold but otherwise unharmed.
He then assisted the individual to a safe part of the shore, away from the breaking waves, where they were met by RNLI lifeguards from Sedgewell Cove and the Coastguard team.
Seasonal Lifeguard Supervisor Luke Lane-Prokopiou said: “This incident could have ended very differently. We are incredibly proud of our team for their hard work and courage during this situation. Noah and Matt have worked hard for months, alongside the rest of the team, to train and qualify on the RWC. Their professionalism in dealing with this incident was clear. The skill and strength displayed by Matt in swimming to the casualty and getting him to safety were outstanding, especially given the tough conditions the lifeguards faced.
“We would like to remind the public that we are currently patrolling at Bantham only on weekends through October, and then daily through October Half Term.”