Lifeworks College student, Chloe, has won 1st prize at a National Arts Award.
The Unique Art Awards is a national competition for young disabled artists aged 7-21 years and is funded by the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists, which is a UK trust fund.
Lifeworks is a a specialist Further Education college based in Totnes for young people with learning disabilities.
Chloe had a choice of three themes and chose Sun, Sea and Sky for her artwork.
A spokesperson for the college said: “She created a stunning painting and won the Youth section Gold award for 2D art, and won a voucher for £125 to spend at an online art shop (already she has some great ideas on what she is going to treat herself to). The judges said they really liked her use of colour and her painting showed great depth. An amazing achievement for a very talented artist.”
Chloe said of her achievement: “I was so happy about winning this award. I really do love my art and my teacher Michelle is brilliant! I can’t wait to get some of my own new art materials with my prize voucher. It’s great at Lifeworks College and I have even made a picture for the community garden at Totnes Tennis Club.”
Lifeworks Charity aims to create a nurturing environment where young people with learning disabilities can discover their talents and passions.
They said: “Whether it’s painting, music or learning practical skills in woodwork, these young individuals are encouraged to explore their creative potential to the fullest.
“Through our programs, young people with learning disabilities develop essential life skills, including communication, teamwork, and self-confidence.”
The school also offer a number of arts qualifications, such as the Arts Award at Discover, Explore, Bronze and Silver and arts qualifications in the Ascentis Framework. These qualifications aim to help students gain independence and become engaged members of their communities. The college also extends these activities to their Saturday youth clubs and holiday programmes where art-based activities play a vital part.
“Our vision is to support people with learning disabilities to have a great life. We deliver outstanding needs led services to achieve this so that children, young people and adults with learning disabilities and their families can and do develop the skills and confidence to always reach their full potential.
“Our mission is to create opportunities for people with learning disabilities and their families so that they can reach their full potential and are engaged with and valued by their communities.”
To find out more about Lifeworks Learning Disability Charity xvisit: https://lifeworks-uk.org/