Ivybridge will be lighting up on November 24, but there is no planned countdown for the event. However, there will be Community Christmas Tree decorating, which will start at 10.30am on the 25th at Glanville Mills before the Ivybridge Christmas Festival from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is a Christmas Fair taking place on on Saturday December 9 at Ivybridge leisure centre, and Neil Sands’ Christmas Memories at The Watermark on November 29.