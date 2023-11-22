As Christmas fast approaches, towns and villages around the South Hams are lighting up their streets with trees and decorations to mark the occasion.
Dartmouth will be turning on their Christmas lights on November 24 in Royal Avenue Gardens at 5pm.
The event will include complimentary Mulled Wine, Mince Pies and Christmas carols.
A spokesperson for Dartmouth Rotary said: “Last year the event was a huge success and we ran out of mulled wine and mince pies so make sure you get their early this time.”
“In addition we are very pleased to announce that South Hams District Council have arranged for free parking in Mayors Avenue car park from 2pm on the day.
“Finally even better news is that many of our great local retail shops will be open late on the day as well so come and have a lovely Christmas evening in town to set off the Christmas festivities.”
In Totnes, The Christmas tree for the Market Square has been delivered and decorated, in preparation for the Totnes Community Christmas Light Switch on from 3-6pm on November 28. The Mayor will be turning on the lights at 5.30pm.
Totnes Town Council are putting up Christmas lights in the trees on The Plains, the ‘Welcome to Totnes’ illuminated sign at the entrance to Fore Street, the tree in the Shady Garden, The Eastgate Arch, The Civic Hall and Market Square and the trees in The Rotherfold.
There will be Christmas Markets and Late Night Shopping on December 5, 12 and 19, with over seventy local stalls, and the Totnes Carnival’s Lantern Procession on December 19 from 4pm in The Rotherfold.
Ivybridge will be lighting up on November 24, but there is no planned countdown for the event. However, there will be Community Christmas Tree decorating, which will start at 10.30am on the 25th at Glanville Mills before the Ivybridge Christmas Festival from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is a Christmas Fair taking place on on Saturday December 9 at Ivybridge leisure centre, and Neil Sands’ Christmas Memories at The Watermark on November 29.
Modbury’s Christmas Lights Switch-On will take place on November 25, at 6pm. There will be late night shopping, Santa’s Grotto and a lantern parade. From noon on Saturday November 26 and Sunday 27, Modbury Christmas Craft Fair will take place at Modbury Memorial Hall.