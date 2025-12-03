The Lions Club of Plymouth has donated £3,500 to the Mustard Tree Macmillan Cancer Support Centre at Derriford Hospital.
The money will be used to provide an eight-week nature and therapy course for a group of eight people affected by cancer, to support physical recovery and emotional wellbeing.
The course, which takes place on Dartmoor, is a gentle, restorative programme, specially designed for people affected by cancer, rooted in research that shows nature connection supports physical recovery and wellbeing.
The Mustard Tree have had a successful pilot and are looking forward to using the donation from the Lions for another course in the Spring.
The course is led by a specialist qualified therapist from an organisation called Nature and Therapy.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.