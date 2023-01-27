A production of ‘I Wish I Was A Mountain’ is arriving on February 16th, which is “a bold reimagining of classic Herman Hesse fairytale written and performed by former Glastonbury Poetry Slam Champion Toby Thompson.”
It is co-produced by The Egg Theatre and Travelling Light Theatre Company, and tickets are £10, or £8 for under 16s. A family ticket is £30.
For their theatre for little ones the trust are hosting an ‘I Want My Hat Back Trilogy’ on February 18th from 11am to 1pm, based on the books by Jon Klassen. This show questions the ideas of fairness and ownership in an imaginative and funny setting. Adult tickets are £12, under 16’s are £8 and Family Tickets £30.
Michael Sells, senior producer at Dartington said: “We are thrilled to be offering an increasing amount of theatre at Dartington, we have a long history of supporting theatre and it feels back in its rightful place. Both these shows offer fantastic family entertainment over half term.”
The trust have also just launched their ‘Past Futures’ Season, which is a "specially curated selection of engaging new theatre and live performance which we hope will challenge perceptions and leave audiences questioning everything they thought they knew about WW2, The extinction of the species, land rights and fake news."
They are hosting 'The Winston Machine' on March 2nd and 3rd in Studio 1, which was described as "An exceptional, innovative examination of the idea of remembrance, and how our understanding of the past is morphed by the passing of time."
In honour of the Coronation of King Charles III they are presenting 'Three acres and a cow' in The Great Hall on March 16th, which promises to be "the history lesson you always wanted" told through storytelling and song.
And "Dead cats", from Dartington Alumni is arriving on May 19th, which is a "piece of slick, socially engaged exploration of power, democracy, truth-telling, protest, privacy, conspiracy, and control."