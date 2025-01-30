The Lloyds Bank branch in Plymstock has been included as one of the banking group’s 136 high street branches which are set to close between May this year and March 2026.
The branch in Plymstock is to shut on November 4 and will accompany the closure of 61 other branches of Lloyds as well as 61 of the Halifax and 14 branches of the Bank of Scotland.
Lloyds has reportedly blamed the decision on customers moving away from in-person banking to using mobile app services, adding that transactions across the affected branches plummeted by and average of 48 per cent over the past five years.
Workers at the affected branches will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company, the company said.