DARTMOUTH artist Stewart Taylor is raffling off prints made after a Woodland Trust tour of Avon Valley Woods.
Stewart said: “Earlier this year I did four Monoprints of Trees inspired by some of the massive mature beech and sweet chestnuts I encountered on a guided tour I had in May of the Avon Valley Woods with the Woodland Trust.”
“Here the Woodland Trust uses traditional, ancient broadleaf husbandry.
“This methodology has been employed to help restore Woodleigh Wood, where carefully selected species (particularly Holly) have been thinned to encourage a more diverse environment, whilst also allowing dying trees to remain in situ for bats, birds, insects, fungi and the wider ecosystem.
“Avon Valley Woods is particularly special because the older woodlands that make up the site were the Woodland Trust’s very first acquisitions in the early 1970s.
“Covering over 139 hectares in total, the area is brimming with wildlife, stunning wildflowers and a wide variety of tree species.
“This includes an area of wet woodland, which is one of the UK’s rarest, threatened & yet most biodiverse ecosystems.
“Here in Devon there is a definite need to expand and restore woodland cover (we surprisingly have significantly less woodland than the UK average), and increase the connectivity of these patchworks to improve the health and movement of their wildlife populations.”
Stewart has haunched his second charity print giveaway of 2022, to help raise funds for The Woodland Trust and further awareness of their work around Devon and the country. All money raised here will be specifically donated towards their projects here in Devon.
Stuart is raffling all four monoprints from this mini-series.
He is asking for donations of £5 or upwards which gives a chance of winning a one-off monoprint which would usually be sold in his shop for £150 unframed
The Charity prize draw is open until Sunday December 11 and the winners will be picked at random (using wheelofnames.com) on Monday December 12.
Visit: justgiving.com/page/stewart-taylor-10