20-year-old Kate Rhymes, who has spent her summer running a cocktail bar ‘Trix’s Mixes’ at Hope Cove, presented Hope Cove Life boat with a cheque of £1345 on Tuesday September 5th.
Kate has been running her bar every Tuesday through the summer months, situated on the lifeboat slipway at Inner Hope, and pledged to donate 20% of her profits to the charity.
Kate said: “I’m delighted to be able to make this donation to Hope Cove Lifeboat, whose volunteers run a fantastic service for our local area. I’m very grateful for the opportunity the crew gave me in running my pop up cocktail bar over the summer. Thank you to all who came and supported me and the cause. Plenty of cocktails were shaken and served for all to benefit and enjoy.”
Kate went to European bartender school (EBS) in Barcelona in 2022 whilst she was travelling.
It was here that she “found a love for cocktails and bartending.”
She said: “I love to put a smile on people’s face with a drink they’ve not tried before and no better place than on the beach!”
She added: “Thanks to Flinn and Georgie Watson for all their help and support among many many others.”
Steve Baguley, Chairman of the Trustees of Hope Cove Life Boat, said: “It’s been great seeing so many people enjoying the Tiki Bar in Hope Cove each Tuesday evening over the summer as we’ve launched for our regular training sessions. We are very grateful to Kate and her customers for this amazing donation. It’s been a very busy year so far for the lifeboat crew. This money will fund essential new drysuits for several of our crew members.”
The Hope Cove Life Boat is an independent lifeboat, crewed by volunteers, that serves the people of Bigbury Bay. As an entirely independent boat they rely on the support of the community to keep the lifeboat afloat.
Hope Cove Life Boat was formed in 2011 to save lives in Bigbury Bay. Operating from Hope Cove, their operating area stretches from Soar Mill Cove across to Mothercombe and the mouth of the River Erme.
Everyone who works on and with Hope Cove Life Boat is a volunteer. They give up their time to operate the boat, and to raise the funds needed to maintain it.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “We’re always looking for people to join our boat, shore and fundraising crews. Being part of the lifeboat crew is a hugely rewarding experience.”