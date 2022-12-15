South Devon College in Paignton has been awarded £954,510 in capital funding from the Government’s Strategic Priorities Grant.
This funding will allow the college’s technology advancement centre to be outfitted with a broad range of specialist equipment. This centre will be supported by a suite of complementary investments in studio spaces to support ongoing development of the college’s flexible learning delivery.
The Secretary of State for Education, The Rt Hon Gillian Keegan MP, announced that one hundred providers were successful in securing funding for capital projects that will strengthen higher and further education and better align skills training to the needs of employers. Priorities include supporting strategic high-cost subjects (for example science, engineering and health), improving graduate employability (particularly through technical provision at level 4/5 and degree apprenticeships) and supporting part-time and other forms of flexible provision.
Speaking after the announcement, Anthony Mangnall MP for Totnes and South Devon said,
“Having worked closely with South Devon College over the past three years, I am delighted that it has been awarded funding which will further improve its offering.
The training offered by South Devon College is the perfect match for the high-tech growth areas that we have on our doorstep. By working in collaboration with local employers, the college can ensure students gain the skills businesses in the area need, encouraging young people to look at the opportunities available in South Devon once complete their education.”
Laurence Frewin, Principal and CEO of South Devon College said,
“We’re delighted to have received capital funding for our Higher Education (HE) programmes from the Strategic Priorities Grant. These funds will allow us to create exciting new learning spaces; ranging from a fully equipped and cutting-edge sports science laboratory, through to high-quality studio spaces to support our game and interactive design provision. It will also allow tutors to create innovative learning materials to support online and blended approaches to learning, with a 360° immersive simulation environment allowing us to deliver simulated practical learning across a wide range of programmes.
The centrepiece of the investment programme will be the new Student Innovation and Research Centre, which will create a flexible space to allow our HE students to undertake live research projects in collaboration with local employers. With a primary focus on engineering this centre will be outfitted with the latest engineering hardware from robotics through to satellite communications and will feature a R35 vessel, donated by Princess Yachts, which itself will be used as a testbed for the latest communications, systems and composites research.”