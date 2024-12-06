As we do our Christmas shopping the Mayor of Kingsbridge and local trader Julia Wingate is urging us to shop local and discover what local shops have to offer.
She said: “We're encouraging people to support their local shops.
“Research shows that when you spend £10 in a local store, around £8 stays in the community, supporting jobs and services.
“By comparison, shopping online only retains about £2 locally.
The market share of shops has been continually eroded by Amazon and other sites and Julia says we should be aware of the negative impact they have: “Online shopping continues to dominate.
“While it's convenient, it’s pulling money away from local economies.
‘Without support, local shops may struggle to survive, which would be a significant loss for our communities.
Julia explained that local shops are fighting back:
“Especially during the festive season for example, on December 12, shops will have extended hours, and we’ve planned activities like Santa’s Grotto, live music, and exclusive promotions to bring people into town centres.
She explained what independent shops have to offer.
“Local shops offer something unique.
“You can see and feel the products, get advice from knowledgeable staff, and resolve any issues quickly.
“It’s a personal, rewarding experience compared to the anonymity of online shopping.
Julia has this advice:
“Take a moment to engage with your local businesses.
“Instead of automatically heading online, consider visiting or calling a local shop first.
“If you find a great product, spread the word.
Shopping locally benefits us all.”
Take a wander through your local town or village and you may be surprised.
The alternative could be dark streets in which the shops that were once there when we needed them have long disappeared and some of the bright lights and joy of Christmas would be gone for good.