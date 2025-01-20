Dartmouth Rotary staged its annual Youth Speaks competition this year, with 11 teams from across the district taking part.
Students from schools in Dartmouth, Stoke Fleming, Blackawton, Preston, and Paignton competed, presenting topics of their choice to a panel of judges. The competition aims to help contestants develop their public speaking skills, allowing them to present a structured case in front of an audience.
The Newcomen Hall at Dartmouth Academy was full for the event, with family, friends, and teaching staff in attendance. Of the 11 teams, 10 consisted of young people preparing to move on to secondary education.
Themes this year included internet security, climate change, the future of farming, and a light-hearted talk titled ‘Mum, I want a dog.’
The top prize went to Stoke Fleming’s B team for their presentation, ‘Why is inflation and lack of employment a problem in the UK?’ The winning team comprised Rose Osborne (chairperson), Elizabeth Bland (speaker), and Matylda Szyperek (vote of thanks).
The runners-up in the junior section were Blackawton D, whose team included Una Hill (chairperson), Thayer Mitchell (speaker), and Somer Howell (vote of thanks).
The event was hosted by Dartmouth Academy. Its team of Jack Passmore (chairperson), Aiva Drury (proposer), and Lacey East (opposer) secured a walkover into the next round at intermediate level with their subject, ‘What’s the difference between grown-ups and children?’
Individual awards were also presented, with honours going to juniors Hannah Langley (best chairperson) and Heidi Warner (best speaker), both of Stoke Fleming’s C team, and Noah Skilton (best vote of thanks) from Dartmouth Academy.