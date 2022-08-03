Longmarsh tree plantation being looked after claims council
Reader Julia Stoneham has been in touch to highlight what she says is the poor condition of a plantation of trees at Longmarsh in Totnes.
She called on South Hams District Council to water them before they die off.
Cllr Tom Holway, South Hams Executive Member for Climate Change and Biodiversity, said: “The trees have been and will continue to be watered on a weekly basis.
“We are aware that some trees are not looking healthy, as might be expected with the excessively dry conditions in their first season in the ground, and we anticipate that we may lose a few of the swamp cypress. Any trees which we do lose will be replaced and this is factored into the project.”
