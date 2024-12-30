Mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies were on offer at the fabulous corner venue of the Over 60's terrace overlooking the Estuary.
This was turned into a Nordic scene with skins and furs covering the chairs, festive table cloths, a Christmas tree and a great atmosphere.
There was a constant stream of visitors and locals wanting to take part as the Over 60s welcomed the festivities.
It is always special to see the community gathering to enjoy this time before Christmas to support the shops, businesses with free parking on offer too.
Ben Carr provided his unique music and carols while excited young people collected their forms for the Spot the Elf Quiz.
The Best Dressed Window went to Brocante, along with some competition from other well dressed efforts.