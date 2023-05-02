The Lyric Chamber Orchestra under Musical Director Patricia Calnan are planning two performances in the South Hams.
The orchestra combines a balance of professional, semi-professional and amateur musicians from around South Devon. They will be performing Handel’s Concerto Grosso Opus 6 number 11, Peter Warlock’s Capriol Suite, Barber’s Adagio, Bartok’s Romanian Folk Dances and Tchaikovsky’s Serenade.
The first performance is on May 16 at St Michael’s Church in Strete at 7pm and the second on May 17 at St Mary’s Church Totnes at 7.30pm. Tickets from lyricchamberorchestra.co.uk or on the door.