The Brownston Gallery in Modbury is hosting The South West Academy Spring Exhibition.
The South West Academy of Fine and Applied Arts is a charity dedicated to the advancing and appreciation of the arts in the region and this year's exhibition introduces emerging and established members - Colin Allbrook, Simon Ashby, Judith Cummings, Mark Fielding, Matt Hoile, Andrew Thomas, Marilyn Wedgwood-Johnson and Tony Williams.
This major exhibition, which is on until Saturday April 13, highlights the high calibre of artistic talent in the south west.
SWAC trustee and former Chair, Phil Creek said: "As The South West Academy is about to reach its twenty fifth anniversary in 2025, it is with great anticipation and excitement that we work once again with Catherine Gillen, Director of the Brownston Gallery, in supporting her celebratory annual Spring Exhibition showcasing a selection of our Academicians.
The selection typifies a mix of both new and more experienced members who have not only exhibited previously in Modbury but across the region and beyond. Additionally, the gallery includes their own SWAc Open Award winner Marilyn Wedgwood-Johnson.
Marilyn’s painting ‘Waiting’ was selected from over 500 other entries and we congratulate her on her success.
We very much hope you enjoy this highlight of our members’ work and will encourage all your interested friends, art connoisseurs and visual artists to visit the exhibition." The gallery is open between Tuesday and Saturday from 10am to 5pm