Making a splash for charity
Subscribe newsletter
The Kingsbridge Swimarathon made a welcome return after a two-year break caused by Covid.
Some of the participants swam in the event themselves years ago and were now cheering on their own children.
Organised by the Kingsbridge Estuary Rotary Club it is the last year that the event has been directed by Robin Rose-Price who is passing on the baton after 25 years.
Participants ranged from pupils from local primary schools who combined a trip to the Leisure Centre with their Life Skills visit to teams of amateur thespians, lifesavers, sports and swimming clubs, local fitness groups, guides, land and sea scouts and school staff.
It was a community event raising funds for the Rotary club’s chosen charity, The Wave Project, as well as other good causes such Activities 115, a charity supporting adults with learning disabilities.
Kate Smith from the Wave Project described their work: “Working with young people referred from across Devon and running sessions in various beach locations including Bigbury offering Surf Therapy, they are passionate about improving the lives of local youth, seeing smiles and improving their mental and physical well-being.”You can find out more at waveproject.co.uk
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |