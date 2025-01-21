On Thursday January 16 officers from Totnes Neighbourhood Team searched an address in Totnes following a stop and search for drugs while on foot patrol.
One man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
A search was undertaken by specialist officers from the Force Support Group, who seized cocaine,cannabis, Valium, an imitation firearm, swords and cash
The following day the man was charged with five offences, and has been remanded to prison.
Totnes Neighbourhood Police are a small team of one Police Sergeant, two Police Constables and three Police Community Support Officers.
Some member of our team have cancelled rest days, and worked 32-hours on each of the days to secure these charges.