On Saturday (January 25) police stopped two men who have been linked to criminal damage in the Totnes area.
Both were searched and one was found to have cans of spray paint in his possession, he was arrested and will be dealt with as the investigation continues.
You may have noticed the increase in graffiti in the area and Totnes Police have managed to identify at least a couple of those involved and are hopeful the investigation will prevent further acts of criminal damage and identify others who may have been involved.
PCSO Vasey has been working with the local council and other businesses to help organise and fund a wall where aspiring graffiti artists can create their art work lawfully.