City College Plymouth recognised the dedication and achievements of its apprentice and employer partners at the Apprenticeship Awards Ceremony held recently at Plymouth Argyle Football Club.
The evening brought together apprentices, their families, College staff, employers and distinguished guests from the local business community to celebrate the success of the region’s future workforce.
Opening with a live performance by Naomi, a music student from the College, Jackie Grubb, Chief Executive of City College Plymouth, then welcomed guests, acknowledging the hard work and resilience demonstrated by apprentices across a range of industries.
The evening’s guest speaker was Olympian swimmer and world champion, Mark Foster. Mark shared insights into his 23-year career, which saw him compete in five Olympic games, set eight World Records and win multiple international titles. Beyond his sporting achievements, he spoke about his advocacy for mental health, diversity and resilience.
The apprentice awards ceremony concluded with the presentation of four special awards, recognising apprentices who have made exceptional contributions to their workplaces and the College community.
The Chief Executive’s Award, presented by Jackie Grubb, was awarded to Nathaniel Pydyn in recognition of his creativity, leadership and dedication. Not only has Nathaniel excelled in his hospitality Apprenticeship, but his enthusiasm and commitment to his craft have also made a tangible impact on his workplace, with his innovative ideas leading to menu items that are already customer favourites.
The Governors’ Award was presented to Rosie Grant, who has demonstrated exceptional professionalism, initiative and technical expertise in her role at Plymouth City Council, where she has already secured a permanent position ahead of schedule.
The Students’ Union Award, presented by the College’s Student Council Chair, Holly Whittaker, was awarded to Finley Kyffin for his impressive leadership skills, positive influence and contributions to the College community. Finley has been recognised for his ability to motivate and support his peers while excelling in his own studies.
Recognising the vital role of employers in supporting apprentices, the Apprenticeship Employer of the Year was awarded to Eliza Tay Lady Decorators & Interior Designer. This employer has gone above and beyond in providing outstanding mentorship and training, particularly in advocating for female apprentices in the construction industry.
City College Plymouth takes great pride in its Apprenticeship programmes, built on close partnerships with employers across Plymouth and the wider region. These collaborations enable the College to offer high-quality, industry-relevant Apprenticeships that are tailored to the specific needs of the local community. By working hand-in-hand with a diverse range of businesses, the College ensures apprentices gain the skills, training, and experience needed to succeed in their chosen careers.
The College’s Chief Executive, Jackie Grubb said, "There exists no greater pleasure than commemorating the triumphs of our apprentices, and I cannot begin to express just how proud I am to celebrate our hard-working students.
“Choosing the winners this year has been incredibly tough because all our apprentices are fantastic, but each one of them has shown something truly extraordinary. Their resilience, dedication, and passion serve as shining examples of the power of education and professional growth."