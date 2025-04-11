Fire crews were called to reports of a milk tanker on fire on private farmland in Totnes.
It happened just after 12.30pm on Wednesday April 9 and crews attended from Paignton, Buckfastleigh and Torquay.
Two breathing apparatus were used along with one hose reel jet, one safety jet, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to tackle the fire.
They were on scene for two hours.
At the time of writing in the past seven days Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service had attended 123 incidents, 11 rescues, 98 false alarms making a total of 329 total incidents,
In the past year there were 3738 fires, 1197 rescues, 7099 false alarms and a total of 17830 incidents.