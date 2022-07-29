Moove over, you’re slowing the trains!

Friday 29th July 2022 10:33 am
Devon red cow
(Wiki Commons )

A cow wandering on the railway line between Totnes and Newton Abbot is forcing trains to run at reduced speed.

Services running through Ivybridge and Totnes may be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 11.30am this morning

Following a search the animal has been located.

Train services are now able to operate between Plymouth and Newton Abbot but will have to pass very carefully.

GWR apologises for any disruption this morning. The extent of delays now being experienced will impact on services from and to the West of England for a considerable time.

