Devon is to receive an extra £9.4m from the Chancellor's budget to help fund vital highways maintenance. Council Leader, Councillor John Hart, said: “I’m delighted that the Chancellor has announced extra money for us to tackle potholes. “I’d like to thank all our MPs for their support, especially those identified by the Chancellor who he said had lobbied very strongly on our behalf.” Councillor Stuart Hughes, Cabinet Member responsible for highway maintenance, said that this winter’s weather has had significant impact on the condition of Devon’s 8,000 mile road network. “We’ve seen the worst conditions for potholes, with torrential rain and very cold snaps that have played havoc with the condition of our roads. “We welcome this additional funding, which will contribute to our extensive maintenance and repair programme for what is the longest road network in England.” “I also welcome the Chancellor’s decision to consult on whether local councils should take on the powers and responsibilities of the Local Enterprise Partnerships. “I firmly believe that democratically-elected local councillors are best placed to deliver on what their communities need and I am very keen to strengthen our economy so we can help provide good, well-paid jobs and opportunities for our residents and our businesses. “And in a rural county like Devon where so many people need a car, it was important that the Chancellor continued to freeze fuel duties,” he added.