Almost 99 per cent of Devon families have won a place in one of their preferred primary schools this September.
Figures published today (Monday 17 April) reveal that 7,065 applications were made across the county while 98.8 per cent (6,979 families) have been offered a place at one of their four preferred schools
The new figures show that 96.7 per cent of the families who applied to Devon County Council for a place in a county primary have got their first preference. Another 2.1 per cent were offered one of their other preferences.
Parents will be notified of their places today (Mon) and the county council’s admissions team will be available to deal with enquiries supported by the schools team at Devon’s Customer Service Centre.
Devon County Council’s Cabinet member for schools, Andrew Leadbetter, said: “It is very gratifying that we have been able to accommodate the vast majority of children in one of their preferred schools.
“This is a testament to the hard work of the dedicated staff who work in our admissions and school place planning teams and the partnership and cooperation we have received from the headteachers and governors of Devon’s primary schools.”