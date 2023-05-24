Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall has been raising constituents concerns over the reduction of the Stagecoach SW Route 18 bus service between Brixham and Kingswear.
It is possible that the company may relent on one of the times.
In a Facebook message on May 30 the MP said: ‘I met with Stagecoach this morning along with Brixham councillors to discuss concerns over the reduction in the timetable of the #18 service from Brixham to Kingswear.’
The bus operator confirmed the following Monday to Saturday journeys will be withdrawn due to low demand and high operating costs:
From Brixham to Kingswear at 7.55am, 8.15am and 7.35pm
From Kingswear to Brixham at 8.13am and 8pm.
The 4pm journey from Kingswear to Brixham which operates Monday to Friday School Holidays and Saturdays will be revised to depart at 4.08pm and provide consistency with schooldays.
Stagecoach confirmed that they will look again at the timetable to see what can be done with regards to the 8.13pm from Kingswear to Brixham, as this is causing concern in the community.‘
While Route 18 will see reductions in service, what are described by the company as ‘new exciting enhancements to our services’ are being introduced, including night buses in Torbay.
To check out the timetables you can visit this site: https://tinyurl.com/wy8cct8c