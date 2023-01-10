It has emerged that Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall made a trip to Qatar.
The Emirate hosted the World Cup between November 20 and December 18 last year.
The trip has appeared in the parliamentary register of members’ interests and took place between October 12 and 17 2021.
It was paid for by the Qatari government and was estimated to have cost more than £7,500.
The purpose is given as a British-Qatari APPG (All-Party Parliamentary Group) visit to meet ministers and officials to discuss Qatar’s humanitarian and political response to the Afghanistan crisis, preparations for the World Cup, workers’ rights reform and bilateral relations.
Mr Mangnall told us: “I am a member of the International Trade Select Committee and visited Qatar with the Qatar APPG, given the that the UK is looking to sign a trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council which includes Qatar. This trip included the Chairman of the Committee, and during the visit we met with local businesses and places of education, and sought to understand how British businesses might benefit from a new free trade agreement. This trip did not cost the British public any money and it has certainly helped to inform the discussions of the International Trade Select Committee. The UK’s negotiations join GCC are now underway.”