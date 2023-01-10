Mr Mangnall told us: “I am a member of the International Trade Select Committee and visited Qatar with the Qatar APPG, given the that the UK is looking to sign a trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council which includes Qatar. This trip included the Chairman of the Committee, and during the visit we met with local businesses and places of education, and sought to understand how British businesses might benefit from a new free trade agreement. This trip did not cost the British public any money and it has certainly helped to inform the discussions of the International Trade Select Committee. The UK’s negotiations join GCC are now underway.”