SW Devon MP Rebecca Smith laid a wreath on Great Western Railway's 'Poppy Train' at Ivybridge Station.
"As Armistice Day dawned this morning, I was on the platform at Ivybridge Station waiting for the Great Western Railway Poppy Train to Paddington Station.
"It was lovely to join the Chair of South Hams District Council, Cllr Bernard Taylor, Ivybridge Town Council Mayor, Cllr Alan Spencer and veterans from RBL's Ivybridge branch as we handed over wreaths to be laid on Platform 1 at Paddington Station."
Rebecca Smith said:
“It was a privilege to plant a poppy cross on behalf of South West Devon in Parliament’s Constituency Garden of Remembrance.
“Remembrance is an integral part of British society, something I feel particularly strongly about, having worked for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission for more than six years.
“I will never forget the stories of young men and women I had the privilege of sharing across the Southwest.
“In South West Devon we have a proud military community which includes RM Bickleigh, home of 42 Commando Royal Marines. We must never forget those that paid the ultimate price for our country and the freedoms we enjoy today.”
Bickeigh in the north western corner of the South Hams also houses the Plymouth Naval Memorial, one of the largest CWGC memorials in the UK, standing as a tribute to 23,000 naval personnel who were lost at sea during the World Wars.
Rebecca’s role with the CWGC allowed her to share these stories and foster a spirit of remembrance.