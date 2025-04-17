South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith recently toured Devonport Dockyard with Babcock International Group.
She viewed the Supercat ‘Jackal’ production line, the upgrade of the Royal Navy's nuclear submarine support facilities at 10 Dock and hearing about plans to house the eight new Type 26 Frigates.
Rebecca said: “I have spoken a great deal recently about Labour's axing of Plymouth warships HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark.
“On my site visit, we discussed the need to take a long-term approach to defence.
While roughly 25 per cent of funding is needed for the acquisition phase, 75 per cent is needed in service for its maintenance.
“However, despite this 1:3 split, 85 per cent of government funding is spent on acquisition, leading to underinvestment in service and ultimately the early retirement of warships.
“The last Conservative Government announced a once-in-a-generation investment of £2bn in the dockyard.
“I was keen to raise the need for skills, transport, health and housing investment to keep the jobs local and ensure that it is Plymouth and the surrounding areas which benefit.
“I look forward to working closely with service personnel and the defence industry to support our region's proud contribution to defence.”
The latest Strategic Defence Review is being led by former NATO Secretary General Lord Robertson, with oversight from Defence Secretary John Healey.
It was announced on July 16 last year by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and is set to be published in the first half of this year.