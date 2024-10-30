A petition to ensure the new Derriford Hospital A&E is built has been officially presented to the House of Commons by Rebecca Smith, SW Devon MP
Her petition, presented to Commons’ officials yesterday (Tuesday) has been signed by 1,000 people in two weeks and urges the Government not to cut funding for the new-build project for an urgent and emergency care facility.
Rebecca said: “I tabled my petition in Parliament to protect funding for Derriford's new urgent and emergency care facility ahead of the budget, supported by almost a thousand concerned local users.
“Labour's manifesto claimed to be ‘committed’ to delivering the New Hospitals Programme which the former Member for Plymouth Moor View (Johnny Merer) helped keep Derriford on when in office. Labour's current local representatives have failed to prevent it from being placed under review. This petition calls on Labour to honour its pledge.”
She said patients across South West Devon and across the South West are deeply concerned about the future of University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust’s new urgent and emergency care unit.
The new urgent care centre is essential for the NHS to be able to accommodate for the region's above-average population growth and will treat the sickest patients more quickly, avoid unnecessary admissions, facilitate early discharge and improve outcomes.
Rebecca said former Plymouth Johnny Mercer secured £180 million government funding for the project.The petition asks that the House of Commons urges the Government to consider the resource needs of the planned urgent care centre(Johnny Mercer) during the New Hospital Programme Review and retain the funding previously committed to this project.