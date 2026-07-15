Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team were called to the assistance of a coastal walker who had sustained injuries.
Rescue Officers were called to the incident at around 2pm on Monday, July 13, following reports that a walker had been injured after a possible fall.
Hope Cove Lifeboat and RNLI lifeguards from Bantham were also mobilised to assist with the rescue.
After arriving at the scene, Coastguard Rescue Officers began searching for the casualty before RNLI lifeguards located the injured walker and provided the team's exact location.
Because of the steep and difficult terrain, rescuers decided the safest way to evacuate the casualty was by lifeboat.
Working together, the coastguard and lifeboat crews safely transferred the casualty onboard Hope Cove Lifeboat before taking them to Hope Cove.
At the lifeboat station, emergency responders continued to care for the casualty until they were transferred to the hospital for further treatment.
Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team wished the casualty a full and speedy recovery.
The team is reminding anyone who finds themselves in difficulty on the coast to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
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