A MYSTERY EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr S from Exeter, has won £1,191,020.20 on The National Lottery.
The lucky man matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Friday, December 8, 2023.
The Exeter local, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.
Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mr S for winning this fantastic prize - he has become a millionaire overnight. What a way to start 2024 and end 2023!”
Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at: national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app.
Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is automatically checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.
Whether you have your own special numbers or prefer to play using a Lucky Dip like Mr S, national-lottery.co.uk makes playing simple and easy.
By setting up an online National Lottery Direct Debit you can guarantee that you never miss out with the added bonus of having no ticket to worry about or numbers to check.
Via the website, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including EuroMillions, Lotto, Set For Life and Thunderball.
Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win Games.
By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30M each week for National Lottery-funded projects. This money helps fund projects across the nation, with more than 685,000 grants – supporting projects both big and small – having been made across the UK to date and over £48BN having been raised for Good Causes.