Neighbourhood Crowdfunder launched
AS the cost of living crisis accelerates, a groundbreaking community-based initiative based in a South Hams town has launched a Crowdfunder in a bid to spread its award-winning project further afield.
Transition Streets, which originated in Totnes, is designed to empower neighbourhoods to be more resilient and save on their energy bills and living costs.
Due to interest and demand from community groups across the UK, the project is now Crowdfunding to enable more neighbourhoods to benefit.
The initiative hopes to raise £26,250 towards developing a network of Transition Streets across the nation so participating communities can learn from and inspire each other.
The aim is to help some 20 new communities within the next year set up and run the project in their areas.
Rob Hopkins, co-founder of Transition Town Totnes and the global Transition Movement, said: “Transition Streets is solutions focussed and can transform communities and people’s lives.
“We know that it works, it has huge potential, and we want to roll it out across the country. So please support this Crowdfunder to enable that to happen.”
The money raised will help pay for training and supporting more than 20 local community groups from anywhere in the UK, create a digital handbook and starter packs, online workshops and conferences as well as in-person events and develop outreach partnerships.
Alex Green, Transition Town Totnes spokeswoman, said: “Transition Town Totnes has a solutions-focussed approach to the challenges ahead.
“Anyone, anywhere in the UK is invited to pledge their support to bring Transition Streets to their neighbourhood and to benefit from its tried and tested approach to reducing household energy bills and enhancing community cohesion.
“Transition Streets promotes healthy, thriving communities by preventing, preparing for and protecting against the impacts of climate change and the rising cost of living.
“It brings neighbours together and empowers them to support each other to take practical actions.
“In doing so, they reduce their energy and water consumption, carbon footprint and make big savings on their living costs. It has been proven to create more caring, sharing and connected communities.
“Local residents regularly report feeling happier, healthier and better connected to their neighbours, which makes them more resilient in the face of climate change.”
Johara Bellali, of Shute Road, Totnes, which is a Transition Street, enthused:“We’re now sharing a lot on our street - plants, seedlings, shopping, buying in bulk, films and things that we find moving.
“It’s amazing to know that we are not alone, to know that there are people living next to me that I can call on.”
Individuals and community groups have until Tuesday September 20 to donate to the Crowdfunder.
In return, they have the opportunity to benefit from a number of rewards in addition to being part of the wider rollout including workshops and therapy sessions.
If the Crowdfunding bid is successful, the roll out across the UK will kick off in early 2023.
To donate visit www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/p/transitionstreets
