In a historic ceremony at Lambeth Palace in London, the Rt. Rev’d Mike Harrison has been confirmed as the new Bishop of Exeter by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
This means he will have spiritual authority over the Diocese - which covers almost the whole of south-west England, serving the counties of Devon, Dorset and Cornwall - including the Isles of Scilly.
During the ceremony, Bishop Mike took oaths on the Bible and signed a Declaration of Assent, solidifying his new role. The Vicar General then confirmed his legal status as the 72nd Bishop of Exeter.
Bishop Mike thanked the Bishop of Crediton, the Rt. Rev’d Jackie Searle, who has been Acting Bishop of Exeter:
“I am so grateful for the prayers and kindness that have surrounded myself, Rachel and the family as we prepare to move to Devon.
"This service marks a significant moment in that transition, and I am looking forward greatly to joining with sisters and brothers in the Diocese of Exeter in discerning where God is leading us as we seek to share the Good News of the love of Jesus Christ with the people of Devon.”
Every single person in the Diocese of Exeter, of all faiths or of no faith, is in your care. They all count equally, no matter who they are. I think you have a very joyful and exciting time ahead of you in Devon.
Addressing Bishop Mike, the Most Rev’d Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, emphasized the importance of his new role.
Bishop Mike will officially assume his new role on 2 November during his Service of Enthronement at Exeter Cathedral.