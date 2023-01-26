The confirmed S﻿peakers include S﻿tephanie Rowe (People power); L﻿aura Roberts (Confessions of a conservationist); S﻿tuart Collier (Bird flu and the impact on wild birds); J﻿essie Brice (Uncovering mutualisms for seagrass meadow conservation); Katy Upton (Should we keep frogs in glass boxes? and The impacts of chytrid fungus); E﻿llie White (A roost in your roof! Changing perceptions about living with bats); S﻿tuart Collier (Rewilding in the UK, a review) and A﻿nna Davies (Bee in the urban landscape and how we can help them).