The confirmed Speakers include Stephanie Rowe (People power); Laura Roberts (Confessions of a conservationist); Stuart Collier (Bird flu and the impact on wild birds); Jessie Brice (Uncovering mutualisms for seagrass meadow conservation); Katy Upton (Should we keep frogs in glass boxes? and The impacts of chytrid fungus); Ellie White (A roost in your roof! Changing perceptions about living with bats); Stuart Collier (Rewilding in the UK, a review) and Anna Davies (Bee in the urban landscape and how we can help them).