A Nursing and Clinical Professions Recruitment Lead at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust (UHP) is chairing a new group which aims to enable better access to local employment, skills and training opportunities for military service leavers, working-age veterans, and military families.
Darryl Newman, who is also an Armed Forces Champion at UHP, will be chairing the Armed Forces Future Careers and Employers group. Talking about the group, Darryl said: “Employment plays a major role in safeguarding and promoting an individual’s holistic health, including mental, physical, social, and financial. I’m proud to be chairing the Armed Forces Future Careers and Employers Group to support our city’s Armed Forces Community.
“The Armed Forces Future Careers and Employers Group will bring together employers across the city to identify, support and grow employment for the Armed Forces Community across Plymouth, whilst sharing best practice.”
Part of the work of the group will be to raise the profile of the Armed Forces Covenant with local businesses across the community. The Armed Forces Covenant is a nationwide agreement between the Armed Forces community and the government which promises that those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.
UHP signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant in 2017 and has been working hard to provide better job and training opportunities for members of the Armed Forces community. The Trust has also been working in partnership with Defence Medical Welfare Service (DMWS) and due to the work UHP has done to support the Armed Forces community in the region, it was awarded a Gold Employer Recognition Scheme Award in 2020, which represents the highest badge of honour for organisations that employ and support serving and those who formerly served, as well as their families.
For more information on how UHP works to support the local Armed Forces community, visit https://www.plymouthhospitals.nhs.uk/armed-forces.