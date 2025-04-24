Earlier this month, Rebecca Smith MP, Member of Parliament for South West Devon, delivered a speech in the House of Commons drawing attention to the living legacy of World War II veterans, particularly Ivor Foster, a local resident and Bomber Command veteran.
Speaking during a debate on posthumous military awards, prompted by the case of Lt Col Blair "Paddy" Mayne and the calls for him to be awarded the Victoria Cross, Ms. Smith linked her remarks to the renewed public interest in wartime service inspired by the BBC drama SAS Rogue Heroes, noting the opportunity this presents to shine a light on those who fought courageously survived, and continued to contribute to British society in the decades that followed.
During this debate Rebecca Smith MP, Member of Parliament for Southwest Devon, stated:
“Just a few weeks ago, I visited Ivor Foster at his care home.
“I believe that ahead of [VE Day 80], Ivor’s case highlights that we are fortunate enough to be living in the midst of men and women who, as in the case of Ivor, not only lived through the war but took part in active combat, fortunately survived and then contributed to society afterwards.
“I gently ask the Minister, [...] what consideration has been given to how we will acknowledge and show our gratitude to those fewer than 70,000 individuals who are still alive, as we mark the anniversary of the liberation that they and Paddy Mayne fought for.”
Speaking from the despatch box, Ms. Smith spoke more broadly about her deep personal connection to veterans’ affairs, referencing her six years working for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
She also proudly represents RM Bickleigh, home of 42 Commando Royal Marines, and works closely with Devonport Dockyard and RM Stonehouse on her doorstep.
Ms Smith called for renewed efforts to support veterans locally and nationally in her speech, emphasising the need to honour their contributions not only through commemoration, but also through long-term care and dignity in civilian life.
Following her speech in the House of Commons, Rebecca Smith MP stated:
“Serving in our Armed Forces is the highest form of public service and is epitomised by Ivor Foster’s valiant service with Bomber Command in World War II.
These brave men and women live among us; they are our neighbours, colleagues and friends. They are also too often the last ones to ask for help.
This debate was about more than medals - it was about memory, justice, and gratitude.
The bravery of men like Paddy Mayne must be properly recognised, but we must also not forget those like Ivor Foster who are still with us today.
Their service didn’t end with the war as it continued in their communities, families, and contributions to society.
As we approach VE Day 80, we have a duty to ensure these living heroes receive the respect and care they so deeply deserve.”
Rebecca Smith is a British Conservative Party politician who has served as Member of Parliament for South West Devon since 2024.
In 2019, she stood as the Conservative Party candidate in Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, finishing second to Luke Pollard.