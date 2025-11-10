The Sharpham Trust has just issued its Impact Report.
They report that they enabled people to get off their screens and connect with each other, helped those suffering grief or sadness to cope and encouraged people with mental health challenges to benefit from the healing effects of being in nature.
They created opportunities for people with learning difficulties, with low incomes and for LGBTQ+ folk and people of colour and hundreds of schoolchildren and young people were able to connect to nature on The Sharpham Estate.
Many shared their stories and gave them feedback - telling them that in the financial year 2024-25, they continued to make good on their mission to make a more mindful, compassionate and sustainable world.
They have also been measuring our impact on the more-than-human world, through rewilding and nature restoration, sustainable gardening and regenerative horticulture.
From trees planted, butterflies boosted and vegetables grown (and eaten), we share Sharpham’s success stories in a new-look Impact Report microsite, displaying pictures, text and short video in an easy-to-digest way.
Absorbing and uplifting stories feature throughout the Impact Report, which highlights the positive effects of the charity’s work in the reporting year.
More nature, more wildlife and, most importantly, more people engaging with the natural world.
“At a time when there’s a lot of bad news in the world, Sharpham is offering plenty of positivity,” said Trust Director Julian Carnell.
“Our work in this year resulted in more nature, more wildlife and more people engaging with the natural world - and when people connect to nature, they’re much more likely to respect and protect it.”
“It’s also heartening to highlight the positive feedback that our participants give us.
“This year, we’ve analysed the data and found that 90+ per cent of our respondents feel more connected to nature, kinder and more compassionate”.
“That’s a big pat on the back for our staff, our Trustees, volunteers and our retreat and course leaders,” he added.
