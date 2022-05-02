New manager for housing firm

The new development manager of the Totnes-based Rural Homes Ltd, Jay Lambe, has pledged to help communities deliver on their affordable housing aspirations.

As a community-led homes accredited adviser and project manager, Jay supports affordable housing delivery across the South West and has a passion for engaging with and empowering communities to pursue their vision for creating affordable housing and community assets.

She has worked on community-led housing projects and initiatives nationally, but primarily across Devon, Dorset and Somerset in her role as associate with Middlemarch CLH and as a director of the Confederation of Co-operative Housing.

Jay has an extensive and diverse range of development and housing delivery experience across both public and private sectors and is can provide practical and technical support and advice to community groups, local authorities and development partners.

Jay said: “I’m looking forward to working with RHL, using my skills and experience to help deliver its ambitious plans for expansion whilst keeping tenants and communities at its core”.

James Gurpinar, Rural Homes managing director, added: “We’re very excited that Jay has joined our growing team.

“Jay’s depth of experience and knowledge of the sector will support the delivery of our affordable housing projects and she will be able to make an invaluable contribution to the growth of the group’s services in the future”.