Travelling from Knockhatch Adventure Park and Woburn Safari Park, Ben and Geri, a breeding pair of Slender-Tailed Meerkats, arrived at Dartmoor Zoo on Saturday, February 8, and were immediately introduced to their new habitat, Meerkat Manor. They quickly bonded and have been inseparable ever since.
Dartmoor Zoo CEO David Gibson said: “We are thrilled to welcome our new arrivals. The successful birth of two new meerkats is the start of us building a new mob here at Dartmoor Zoo. It wouldn't have been possible without the support from Promoting Children in Plymouth (PCIP), who funded Meerkat Manor, and the pupils of Sir John Hunt School who helped us build this amazing habitat."
The pups are growing more confident daily and can be seen exploring their new home. Guests are asked to keep noise to a minimum to help them settle.
Slender-Tailed Meerkats, listed as ‘Least Concern’ on the IUCN Red List, are found in Savannahs, grasslands and deserts across Southern Africa. While not facing major population decline thanks to protected areas, they remain vulnerable to predators and occasional culling due to rabies.
Keeper Hannah Ivory said: “Ben and Geri are proving themselves to be very good first-time parents as their wild instincts have taken hold. Ben takes over babysitting duties whilst Geri catches a mini break and it’s so sweet when he tries to give his food to the pups, despite them being too young. Geri is very good at answering the pups’ calls and guiding them out of their house so they can begin to explore. Being the size of your palm at just 3.5 weeks old, they are still wobbly but curious, even showing interest in bright enrichment items.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.