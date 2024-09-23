Donahey’s is excited to announce the opening of brand new adult beginner classes in Totnes and Plymouth, inviting aspiring dancers to learn popular Ballroom and Latin dances. Starting soon, these fabulous weekly lessons promise to have participants waltzing, foxtrotting, cha-cha-ing, jiving, and even mastering the Argentine tango in a friendly and relaxed environment.
The classes cater specifically to those who feel they have “two left feet,” making them ideal for complete beginners. Dancing not only provides a fun way to socialise but also offers significant health benefits, contributing to fitness and well-being while moving to the music.
Classes are scheduled for Mondays at 7 PM at Plymstock School, Tuesdays at 7 PM at the Royal Seven Stars in Totnes, and Wednesdays at 8 PM at the Woolwell Centre. Those interested in joining can find more information and book their places at donaheys.co.uk/devon.