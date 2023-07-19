Five new marine commercial units have opened at Batson Quay in Salcombe.
The units are designed to meet the needs of local marine organisations who needed commercial premises in the town.
The units are owned by South Hams District Council and their new tenants are a mix of local independent sole traders and medium-sized businesses.
The first two tenants are Wolf Rock Boat Company and Hemisphere Rigging Services are already in, another two have been chosen and the other is being allocated.
Leader of South Hams District Council Cllr Julian Brazil said: “What became apparent was tyhere was a real need for these kinds of units near the water’s edge so the marine industry can work where they need to.
“This was SHDC land, we had to do a bit of rejigging about where boats are parked and things like that but in the end the idea was to support the local businesses so as a result we’ve got these five great units.”
Cllr Brazil spoke oif the challenges in finding suitable premises: “I think it’s increasingly difficult, partly because of the property prices in Salcombe and that includes industrual sites as well.
“We’re not subsidising them but it’s not about making money, it’s about supporting the marine industry and that’s our objective. I think these five units bear witness to that.”
Cllr Brazil said the units were in demand: “There wewre at least 15 companies applying and there would have been more but some businesses didn’t quite qualify as they weren’t so marine based.
“Our main objective is to build more small industrial units across the district so businesses cabn start and grow.”
Neal Gledhill owner of Salcombe Rigging said: “For 20 years we’ve been running Salcombe Rigging from out of the back of one of our vehicles and carrying the heavy machinery around.
“What’s not to love having a brand new unit, right by the slipway in Salcombe?
“It’s going to make a huge difference. Not only can we carry all the stock in one place and have a workshop where people can come in and talk to us but, we’ve got a boat on the water so we’re mobile in the harbour as welland it just means a permanent base where people can actually come and find us now.”
Sarah-Jane McCarthy is a director of the Wolf Rock Boat Company and says: “The ability for us to extend our current retail showroom in Churchstow was down to the fact that we were able to aquire a unit here so we could servive our Salcombe cystomers and extend our ties with the trade community including Salcombe Harbour Authority.
“We’re the UK importer for five brands, four of which are made in the Ukraine and 50 per cent of our retail customers are here in Salcombe which reduces the environmental cost.