South Hams District Council and Plan B Management Solutions have made a major donation to Ivybridge Foodbank to support their work in the community.
Cllr Keith Baldry, South Hams Principal Waste Officer Hayley Duffy, Craig Cutajar and Maz Akhtar from Plan B visited the foodbank on January 18th to make a donation of 828 food items.
Some of the food donated was long life, and will go into the foodbank’s warehouse, while some will be distributed in food parcels in the days and weeks ahead.
Cllr Keith Baldry, South Hams Executive Member for Waste & Recycling, said: “I am delighted that Plan B have made this suggestion to support one of our local foodbanks in this way.
“The work that is being done by organisations like the Ivybridge Foodbank is proving vital for residents who are struggling with the cost of living crisis. I take my hat off to all of the volunteers involved with foodbanks across the district and the country.”
Plan B carry out management services for the Council’s new waste service, which launched on 3 October. The company works for several local authorities across the country, and has supported foodbanks across the country in areas where they work.
Plan B links the recycling rate to the number of donated items to the food banks; further donations will be made to other foodbanks in the district throughout the year.
Maz Akhtar, managing director at Plan B Management Solutions, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the Ivybridge Foodbank. We work with councils up and down the country, to develop services for local communities.
“We always feel really invested in these areas and this donation is an extension of that commitment to support the communities where we work.”
John Schaffert, a trustee for Ivybridge Foodbank, said: “We’d like to thank both Plan B and South Hams District Council for this kind donation. Every bit of support we can get like this is vitally important. We get such good support from the people of Ivybridge and the wider area, but we will always welcome offers of donations, or offers of time by potential volunteers.”
Ivybridge Foodbank is part of the Trussell Trust’s nationwide network of foodbanks. A dedicated team of trustees and volunteers work all week to prepare food parcels for those in need.
The foodbank operates from Ivybridge Methodist Church every Wednesday from 9.a.m. to 3 p.m. Other organisations, like Citizens’ Advice and South Dartmoor Community Energy, also attend these sessions so people can get help with their finances and energy bills.