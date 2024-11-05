The rollout of COVID and flu vaccines for older adults, care home residents and those with long term health conditions has kicked off as the NHS drive to protect against a ‘tripledemic’ of viruses this winter continues.
The NHS in Devon is preparing for the winter period and encouraging local people to make best use of health services and protect themselves with winter vaccinations to get ‘winter strong’.
The NHS has already invited over 11 million people to come forward and GP practices and other local NHS services will also be contacting people to offer both vaccines, but those that are eligible do not have to wait to receive an invitation to be able to book.
Flu season usually peaks in December and January so starting adult vaccinations from October ensures those most at risk are protected during the colder months when people gather indoors, and viruses spread.
Flu vaccinations for children and pregnant women started on September 1 to help stop the virus spreading as schools returned.
Dr Alex Degan, NHS Devon’s Medical Director for Primary Care, said: “The NHS in Devon has been preparing for the busy winter period and we’re asking everyone to ‘help us help you’ by choosing the right treatment options.
“With new figures showing thousands of deaths associated with COVID and flu in recent years, and increasing cases of the viruses locally, it is clear that the threat of winter viruses is all too real, and it is vital that anyone eligible takes up the offer to get vaccinated.
“GP practices, pharmacies and other NHS teams offer quick and easy appointments, so if you have not booked yet then please do using the NHS website, NHS App, or by calling 119 – it could keep you out of hospital this winter.
“With the risk of a ‘tripledemic’ of winter viruses – COVID, flu and RSV – if you are pregnant or aged 75 to 79, it is also so important that you join those who have protected themselves against RSV in the last month to boost you or your child’s protection against a very nasty illness.”