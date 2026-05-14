THOUSANDS more patients across the South West are waiting less time for treatment, as the region has beaten a key NHS target after a major drive to cut waits and boost access to care.
Since March 2025, the proportion of patients waiting 18 weeks or less has risen by 4.3 percentage points, driven by new community diagnostic centres and surgical hubs, wider use of robotic surgery, earlier specialist advice before referral, better use of theatre space and regular reviews of waiting lists.
New figures published today show the South West saw 67.5per cent of patients waiting no more than 18 weeks by March 2026, up from 63.2 per cent a year earlier.
That means the region not only beat the national 65 per cent target, but also ranked joint best in the country for planned care alongside the North East and Yorkshire.
The milestone is an important step towards the wider national ambition of treating 92 per cent of patients within 18 weeks by March 2029.
NHS England South West Regional Medical Director, Dr Trevor Smith, said: ‘It is encouraging to see real momentum in how quickly people are starting treatment after referral.
'While we still have further to go to reach the 92 per cent national standard, the progress made across the region is good news for patients.
‘Major initiatives such as our surgical hubs have helped us treat people more quickly.
‘Because these units are separate from acute hospitals, they are better protected from urgent and emergency care pressures that can lead to operations being postponed.
‘But much of this improvement has also come from the hard work and dedication of staff, who are making every stage of elective care as efficient as possible.
‘I want to thank all the staff who have helped deliver faster care and a better experience for people across the South West.’
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust has also beaten the 65 per cent target, with 66.4 per cent of patients waiting no more than 18 weeks in March 2026.
It has also cut the number of people waiting more than 78 weeks to zero, reduced waits of more than 65 weeks to fewer than 50 and is now delivering 114 per cent of its pre-pandemic activity.
Hard work by staff and a £15million capital investment to increase surgical capacity for common surgical procedures such as cataract surgeries and hip replacements, means people are now being seen and treated quicker, and in many cases able to return home the same day.
The day case theatres, including ophthalmology, at Torbay Hospital are among the strongest performing surgical hubs in the South West.
The South West is not only treating people sooner, but treating more people too.
In 2025, more than one million people had operations in the region - almost a fifth more than in 2019.
Dr Smith added: ‘The pandemic had a major impact on waiting times, but we are determined to keep building on this progress so more patients get the care they need as quickly as possible.’
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