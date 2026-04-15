Following a decision made by its Board of Directors meeting in public on 26 March 2026, Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, which includes the Totnes and Dartmouth areas, has now formally served notice on the current Section 75 partnership arrangements with Torbay Council.
The Trust wants to reassure local residents that this will not affect the care and support people receive.
All health and care services currently delivered through these arrangements will continue as they are today, with no immediate changes for patients, residents or families.
Serving notice is a formal and planned step that creates the time and space needed to carefully review future arrangements. It does not mean services are stopping, being withdrawn or changing in the short term, and it does not change how people access care.
NHS Devon Integrated Care Board will work closely with all partners throughout the notice period, so they can continue to maintain safe, effective and joined-up services for local people, with no change to how adult social care is accessed or delivered.
Joe Teape, Chief Executive of Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I want to be very clear with our communities: this step does not change the care people receive. Services continue exactly as they are today and people do not need to do anything differently.
“Serving notice allows us to take a careful and considered look at how our partnership arrangements are governed in the future. Throughout this period, our absolute focus is on maintaining safe, high‑quality services and supporting our staff to continue delivering excellent care for local people. We will keep colleagues, partners and the public informed as work progresses.”
Any future changes would be subject to appropriate planning and engagement and there will be no sudden or unplanned changes to services.
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