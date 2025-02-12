Nominations are now open for the 2024 David Britton Citizen of the Year Award and Nick Cummins Community Group of the Year Award.
The ‘David Britton Citizen of the Year Award’ is for both young people and adults and covers people living outside the town as well as residents, although they must have provided a service valued by people in Ivybridge.
The ‘Nick Cummins Community Group of the Year Award’ is for those groups who have provided an invaluable input into the town.
The award winners receive an engraved shield, a framed certificate and a gift to the value of £50 which is presented by the Mayor.
Submit your nomination with the following details:
- Nominee’s Name/Group Name
- Address
- Your Name and Contact Details
- Reasons for Nomination (Provide as much detail as possible to support the decision-making process)
Send your nominations to:
Ivybridge Town Council, Erme Court, Leonards Road, Ivybridge, PL21 0SZ
Deadline: All nominations must be received by midday on February 17, 2025.
Winners will be honoured at the Annual Town Meeting on March 17.