“We are seeing the biggest impacts in health and social care settings, such as hospitals and care homes. Symptoms of norovirus can be more severe in older adults, young children and those who are immunocompromised. If you have diarrhoea and vomiting, please do not visit hospitals and care homes or return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped. Do not prepare food for others, as you can still pass on the virus during this time.