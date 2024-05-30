Tom was a member of Battalion Company A, because of a shortage of gliders, was the only man from the Devonshire Battalion to take part that night, with the rest of the battalion arriving in landing craft the following day. The task that night was to take the bridges over the River Orne and Caen Canal to protect the eastern flank of the D-Day landings. The bridge at Bénouville over the canal was secured by the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Regiment. The bridge was renamed Pegasus Bridge after the war, after the emblem of the airborne forces. Tom, along with A Company of the Devonshire Regiment and the Royal Ulster Rifles, secured the bridge at Ranville, which was 400 yards to the east. That bridge was later renamed Horsa Bridge, after the gliders that were used for the assault.